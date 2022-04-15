To the editor:
Experience matters! I am writing in support of re-electing Selectman Freeman Condon to another term on the Salisbury Board of Selectmen. Freeman has contributed to the growth, improved quality of life and good governance of Salisbury for many years. He is a true leader who continues to have a strong and competent voice on the board. Over many years he has advocated for so many things to the benefit of the town. He has done this by serving on the building committees for our new library, police station, and beach visitor center. He has also been instrumental in keeping Salisbury fiscally healthy by keeping our bond rating high and our tax rate low. I urge you to vote for Freeman Condon to help ensure that Salisbury continues to grow in the right direction.
LOU MASIELLO
Salisbury
