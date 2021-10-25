To the editor:
It has been my pleasure to serve on Newburyport’s School Committee with Sean Reardon and Brian Callahan, both of whom have earned my vote.
I urge you to vote with me and help bring an honest, transparent and vision-fueled approach to the future of our city and its schools.
Sean Reardon is a trusted, experienced, dedicated and invested voice for Newburyport’s past, present and future. His website details clear, comprehensive and actionable steps that will both end currently gridlocked work (e.g. home for Youth Services, the future of our waterfront, and public works projects such as our current High Street debacle) and bring a much-needed fresh perspective to City Hall.
Because I know him both personally and as a committee colleague and because I’ve seen the positive results of his presence on negotiation teams and subcommittees, I know that Sean brings people together, considers ideas, and votes as a common-sense individual with professional wisdom.
He has valuable professional experience, a history of service to Newburyport and our schools, an extended family history with deep roots in the city, and a family of his own to anchor his perspective in Newburyport’s long-term needs.
With the schools being the largest piece of our city’s budget and a driving component of our future, having someone with his direct experience become chair of the School Committee is invaluable. Sean is a key piece to Newburyport’s positive future.
Brian has transformed our communication efforts, opening up multiple avenues that allow us to get information out and hear from you. He’s changed the perception of our budget work from fitting schools’ requests into the mayor’s limits to crafting and submitting the aspirations we have for our students for approval.
He’s always willing to discuss any subject and both push new ideas forward and dissent with ideas if they aren’t sensible or best for our students. Brian understands the limits of our purview and how to best effect change within those confines.
His work on later start times, and running remote and hybrid meetings are just examples of his innovations and dedication that include volunteering professional time and skills for the PTO, the NEF, the skate park, and the schools themselves.
Brian is dedicated to and experienced with being a transparent community voice who works with all people and for each and every student.
Newburyport schools need his voice, skills and perspective to be reelected.
David Hochheiser
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.