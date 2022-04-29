To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Michael Colburn for Board of Selectmen in Salisbury’s upcoming election. Mike has been a very active member in our community. He serves as a member of the Salisbury Lions Club, serves on our Parks & Rec board, which he is extremely passionate about, along with being a member of our Conservation Commission.
He runs a business in town and has a family here. I believe he has a lot to bring to the table and that he will encourage younger people to get more involved in town/community matters. Mike was instrumental in supporting and helping to organize when we had the terrible fire down Salisbury beach in January. I encourage people to vote for Mike on May 10.
LYNN WELCH
Salisbury
