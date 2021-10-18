To the editor:
On Nov. 2, Amesbury will have a choice between two candidates to be chief executive of a $69 million enterprise.
This should not be a personality contest, but a job interview focused on choosing the best person to lead and manage. I am endorsing the one who has proven that she can do the job. If you want someone who has demonstrated competence, compassion, collaboration and is nice, then vote Gove.
Kassandra Gove has the training, skills, private and education sector experience, and demonstrated leadership during a pandemic to move our city forward.
She has proven to be a leader for Amesbury at the right time and has earned your vote to continue. She has transparency, vision and commitment to the job. We cannot afford to go backward.
When she stepped into the job, she inherited the lowest level of free cash ever ($267,000). In less than two years during a pandemic, through hard work and fiscal management, we will soon have more than $1.3 million.
Instead of late-filed annual reports and a budget process that was stale and without focus on long-term priorities, we have a revamped process that includes online tools and a budget book that promote transparency with comparative data.
As mayor, she has fulfilled her campaign pledge to secure more grant funds for public infrastructure and help for small businesses and housing rehab.
Through her persistence, she lobbied and got the state to name Amesbury as a regional vaccination clinic. And through competent management, the clinic provided more than 5,000 doses to Amesbury residents.
It was also a smart financial move as it will generate nearly $268,000 in fees from the state. Talk about a booster shot for city finances.
Instead of kicking the can down the road, we have a mayor committed to reinvest in neglected roads ($3 million), technology ($800,000), schools ($780,000), fire and police ($1.7 million), and water and sewer systems ($3.5 million).
If you value transparency, investment in our community, a long-term planning focus, and the management skills to juggle all this while keeping citizens safe during a pandemic, then vote Gove.
Last time around, she was criticized for “only” being a “party planner” and cheerleader while leading the Chamber of Commerce. Now, we hear cheerleading is a job qualification. Well, she’s got that and more.
If we’re looking for Amesbury’s No. 1 cheerleader and mayor, we already have them in Kassandra Gove.
So, why change?
Steve Stanganelli
Amesbury
