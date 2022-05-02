To the editor:
On behalf of the YWCA Greater Newburyport, thank you to Ed O’Connor and Chris Bernier from C5K racing for once again selecting the YWCA as a donation recipient from the recent Spring Half Marathon. The first “Newburyport Spring Half” was held on Sunday, April 24, welcoming local and runners from far and wide. The race kicked off and ended at Cashman Park with many family and friends there to cheer the runners on. Throughout the city, runners could be found in a sea of blue wearing their spring 1/2 marathon T-shirts in perfect running weather. The YWCA Greater Newburyport thanks C5K for again for your generous donation. A big shout out as well to Dianne Brennan, Tim Booth, Ramona Preston, Patsy Nelson, Amy Rotberg and Lisa Friberg for volunteering your time again. We look forward to seeing the racing community back this fall for the fall annual 1/2 marathon. The YWCA Greater Newburyport, dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women, offers health and wellness programs including both land and water classes for all fitness populations. Stop by to check us out soon. Thank you all.
ILENE HARNCH-GRADY
Health & Wellness Director
YWCA Greater Newburyport
