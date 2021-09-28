To the editor:
The recent racial incident at the Roxbury Prep vs. Georgetown High School football game in Georgetown is a most sad commentary.
That this happened so close to home is very disturbing. As parents, we think we should know better and teach by discussion and example that racism has no place in our culture and community.
With all the attention on racial injustice over the past year and a half, one would like to believe that we all would stifle this behavior.
Reading the report in The Daily News and Boston Globe was troublesome. Now, reading about the incident on the Yahoo news page in a Washington Post article is sickening.
What a dark stain on Georgetown High School, its football team and coaching staff, and the Georgetown community!
Paul Mendelson
Newburyport
