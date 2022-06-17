To the editor:
Eating something I’m allergic to could lead to my death, a death of suffocation and swelling.
Not everyone understands that. Some students in Newburyport’s public schools joke around with students like me who have allergies, ignorant about the consequences that could ensue.
For us students with the common allergens, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soy, the cafeteria is a hazardous location. For many of us, the favorite foods of our peers are potentially fatal. As safety is always a priority in school, us students with allergies should be just as safe.
Though there have been no attacks at Nock Middle School, 43 out of 488 – 8.8 percent – of the current student body have food allergies. Out of those 43 students, only 17 have an epipen prescription.
The rates of children with allergies being born has risen 18 percent since 2010. Though a bill about food allergy awareness is currently at the Committee on Education in the Senate, the last major change was made in 2010, when a sanitary act was initiated.
Students with allergies are in such an uncomfortable environment at school due to their allergies. Close to 1 in 10 students has allergies here at the Nock. That’s 1 in 10 kids that possibly feel uncomfortable in certain locations in their school.
Should the worst ensue, I would have to take the treatment for an allergy attack, a treatment that’s almost worse than the attack itself: a 3-inch-long needle stabbed into their thigh and held there for 10 seconds.
This happened to Karanbir Cheema, a student in London who had an allergy attack in 2019 when a friend flicked a piece of cheese onto Cheema’s neck. Cheema, who had severe lactose and gluten allergies, was given an expired epipen and sent to a hospital where he later died.
There are so many steps in the process of an allergy emergency, with so much possibility to go wrong.
The position students with allergies are put in at school is complicated. Though the school can never fully make the building safe – there are so many allergens that restricting all of them would leave everyone with nothing to eat – there is always something they can do. Spreading awareness about allergies, for instance, would lower distress in schools with children with allergies.
Again, no school can ever be made fully safe for students with allergies, but making sure students in the community understand the severity of our allergies and the emergencies that could occur should be a priority.
There’s a video that staff at the Nock are required to watch before the start of the school year, annually. It demonstrates how to recognize symptoms, how to administer an epipen, and what to do if an attack happens.
If this video was shown to us students as well as the adults, there would be more awareness and understanding about food allergies. Another option to support students could be if the school hired a speaker to come in and address food allergies.
Students would see how important food allergies are by seeing that the school is going out of their way to spread awareness about it. The schools in Newburyport need to show students how important it is to protect students with allergies.
Spreading awareness about food allergies will limit distress in students who have them and create an inclusive community.
JAMES MOORE
Eighth grade
Rupert A. Nock Middle School
Newburyport
