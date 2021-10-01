To the editor:
I have been incredibly impressed with Mayor Kassandra Gove’s leadership since she took office, and will be voting for her again in November.
Some say she’s too young to lead effectively, but I see a strong woman who is open and hardworking, with boundless energy to serve all of our citizens.
She has surrounded herself with a capable and dedicated team of professionals who have worked to improve city services. The updates to our city website have made it much easier to negotiate and find any needed information.
As an abutter to one of the largest construction projects in town, I have often used it to review minutes of various boards.
The millions of dollars in grants brought in by her team provide alternative funding sources that do not affect our taxes. The electrical box painting, crosswalks, public Wi-Fi in the Millyard, new fire ladder truck, and the updated accessible entrance to City Hall. These are just a few examples of the improvements made possible because of grants.
Oh, and how can we forget, it was Kassandra that contacted the governor and advocated for a community-based COVID vaccine rollout, and after receiving state approval, it was her team who held successful and well-run clinics.
She brought that to Amesbury and was able to get thousands of our residents vaccinated.
I think what most impresses me is her openness, always being available and putting all our citizens first. The weekly Facebook Live broadcasts are such an easy way to ask a question and get a quick response. She’s not afraid of tough questions and doesn’t shy away from these interactions with our community.
She has accomplished an incredible amount during a pandemic, and as someone who was new to the political arena.
I am so excited to see what else she will be able to get done for this community with more time. She has earned it, and she deserves your vote on Nov. 2.
Kathy Kodwyck
Amesbury
