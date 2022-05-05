To the editor:
I want to thank the Daily News for publishing Seth Borenstein’s article about new research showing the devastating effect of agriculture and climate change on insects (“Insects at risk: climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten bug populations” 4/26/22). However, I must stress that habitat loss is not limited to big agriculture. Habitat loss is rampant in residential neighborhoods. Habitat loss is caused by each of us, every day, as we make choices how we will use the land within our control.
Conventional residential landscape design and maintenance causes habitat loss almost by definition. A yard can look green and lush and be nearly empty of wildlife. Lawns and non-native plantings deprive wildlife of cover, shelter and food. Leaving lights on throughout the night disrupts breeding, hunting and migration. Overzealous cleanup of brush and leaves in the spring and fall removes cover and overwintering insects. Residential pesticide use — especially monthly mosquito control spraying — wipes out hundreds if not thousands of non-targeted species and poisons other animals such as amphibians and birds.
You do not have to like insects to appreciate their vital importance in our world. Yes they pollinate many of the plants that feed people, but they are also simply fundamental to the entire food web. If you want birds and other charismatic wildlife, you must have insects to feed them. A yard with no insects cannot support birds or any other animals either. As we divide the land into more housing lots and strip those lots of the food and shelter they contained beforehand, the habitat required for survival by every other creature living around us grows smaller and smaller.
The good news is that the changes we need to make to support biodiversity in our community are not impossible, or even that difficult or expensive. We just need to change the way we design and maintain our yards. If we landscape to promote wildlife habitat (food, water, cover and shelter), limit light pollution and stop spraying pesticides on our properties we can stop or at least slow the extinction of hundreds of species. We need to try. All of us and as soon as possible.
To be part of the solution to the insect apocalypse, start by reading “Nature’s Best Hope: a New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” by Douglas Tallamy. And please, please, please — stop spraying pesticides in your yard.
MICHELE AUGERI
Newbury
