To the editor:
My name is Cady Seaton, I am 13 years old, and I have a message for the unvaccinated.
The Constitution starts with the phrase “We the people,” and whether or not they meant it at the time, we the people means all of us — Democrat, Republican, young, old, Black, white, Latinx, Asian-American Pacific Islander, women, men, nonbinary, trans, Indigenous, immigrant, disabled, able-bodied, and everyone else in between — a nation.
We the people, all of us. As the people who live here, on stolen land, we must acknowledge this, and we must acknowledge that we have a civic duty to help take care of all the other 300 million people who live here.
When the pandemic started, my family and I didn’t leave our house because me and other people in my family are immunocompromised.
I acknowledge the fact that I have the privilege to stay home. But now, we have vaccines so I thought that by now, life would be back, or somewhat like life before the pandemic, where we can see friends, go to restaurants, go to school without the fear of getting sick.
We need you to open your eyes, it’s been almost three years now. I honestly want to know, when you look at the world in its current state, what goes through your mind?
[Over] 8 million kids in the U.S. have COVID-19. Schools don’t have safe ventilation systems, 5,507,887 have died of COVID-19 worldwide, and the numbers will probably have gone up by the time you read this.
We’ve all lost something these past two years; everyone has been hit differently by COVID-19, but when you make the choice to not get vaccinated you’re also making the choice to say without words that you don’t care about us: People who’ve lost family members to this relentless virus, kids who’ve missed out. Missed out on friendships, a school experience, people who want to get back to life, people who’ve lost their jobs, people [who’ve] lost time with loved ones.
So when you make the choice to not get vaccinated you say without words, you don’t care about any of us.
Come to your senses, open your eyes and get vaccinated for you, for us, for we the people.
CADY SEATON
West Newbury
