To the editor:
I am writing this letter, with the blessings of my family, in support of Sean Reardon for mayor of Newburyport. My family and I have lived in Newburyport since 1986 and we feel that it is time that our city recognize the need for a candidate in the prime of his career. Sean will be the leader to bring fresh new ideas to the corner office.
Sean is a fifth generation Newburyport resident who has witnessed first hand the politics of this city. Newburyport politics are tired and embedded with old, stuck in the mud ideas. Sean will not be afraid to accept the challenges the old guard will present him.
Please don’t take my word for it. Visit his website to review his thoughtful and comprehensive positions he has on many important issues facing the future of Newburyport. Many of these are controversial and we will not all agree. At the end of the day these issues need to be addressed in a timely and sincere manner. For example, Waterfront West clearly needs a new approach with new players. Sean is the new player.
When you read Sean’s story you will understand how his passion and commitment to this city was shaped. I think many of us can relate to his story of financial struggles and the need to work multiple jobs so his family and he could stay in the city he was born in. Affordable housing is a real issue and Sean’s own experience makes him the right person to take on the job.
On election day, my wife Risa, daughter Nina and I will enthusiastically cast our votes for Sean Reardon to be our next mayor.
Danny Harrington
Newburyport
