To the editor:
When I think of home, some of the things I think of are love, family, friends, and kindness. Like the old saying, “Home is where the heart is,” and another one I love is “Home is where your Mom is.” While we may all have varying opinions on what “home” is, I bet we can all agree we want peace in our homes and in our communities.
I feel that Newburyport has been anything but peaceful these past few weeks, and it deeply saddens me and many others. Reading articles where people in this community are called “haters” because they have a different opinion is appalling to me. Has anyone ever sat and listened to the perspectives of these residents and taxpayers, or were they all just lumped into the category of “haters?” These are people in our community that are raising or have raised their children here; people who contribute to our community and local businesses; people who have homes and pay taxes here. Newburyport prides itself on diversity, equity and inclusion. In fact there is a committee created to focus solely on that, but in all honesty, it feels anything but inclusive.
Inclusion is important as our local government proceeds through the budget process. In the current climate with increasing costs of living and uncertainty, it is vitally important that residents have a voice in the programs that are being funded with our hard-earned tax dollars without being called “haters.” The budget process also includes tax dollars funding our schools, and I hope that inclusion will be modeled here as well, especially with significant changes being made to the curriculum with social/emotional/mental health components being added. Transparency between parents and schools is a vital component to the well being of our children and community.
I hope that local government and schools will practice inclusion and hear all voices of the residents/taxpayers in Newburyport. We are not making progress here when we are not listening to the entire community. What ever happened to a civil, respectful debate? Has this become a lost art? Everyone deserves respect, and to feel heard and not silenced. There’s so much strife in the world, can’t we do better than this?
KERRI GLYNN
Newburyport
