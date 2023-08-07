To the editor:
I don’t own a Tesla or a luxury SUV so it’s hard to connect with other parents in my child’s day care center.
So I decided to invite a bunch of parents and their kids to my favorite event of the year in Newburyport: the annual Bed Race. There’s no better way to telegraph that you’re the dad who knows what’s cool in Newburyport.
Well, I failed. Less than five minutes after the event, none of the parents are talking to me. The last thing spoken to me was, “You promised a bed race but we all we got was a bed parade.”
I hung my head in shame. I quickly offered out ideas on how the bed parade could be restored to its former glory as a bed race. It fell on deaf ears, save for a 13-year-old boy named Caleb from Rowley.
Here are our revamped rules for the future of the Newburyport Bed Race:
All teams will be scored using a system based off points. Each point will either add or subtract seconds from a team’s race time.
For example, the Newburyport Fire Department ran a time of 1:15 this year. One second faster than last year. Impressive, but had they run the race under our new system, they could have finished the race in 1:05 if they had only thrown candy into the crowd. Let’s explore the point system:
1. Theme: plus or minus 5 to 10 seconds. A cohesive team theme that includes costumes, bed theme and props related to the business.
A great example would be Team Newburyport Public Library. Each member was a character from a book, the bed was a stack of books, and I’m pretty sure I even saw Pete the Cat on the bed. Easily 10 seconds subtracted from their race time. Had they actually run (and thrown candy), they could potentially have beaten the Fire Department.
There were a few beds with just a name of the business. Not fun for anyone in the crowd. Add 10 seconds to their race times.
2. Candy: Minus 10 seconds. Kids love candy. Where was the candy this year? This would be a boon to slower teams.
3. Giveaways: Minus 5 seconds Kids love giveaways. Team Newburyport Public Library was giving away bookmarks. Had they run and thrown candy, they could have easily earned enough points to shave off 25 seconds and definitely would have defeated the Fire Department.
4. Hype: Minus 5 seconds. It’s an art to get the spectators involved and I think the dad club did an amazing job.
5. Schadenfreude: Minus 2 to minus 10 seconds. In years past, we’ve had tires fall off and minor accidents. These will now be rewarded under the new point system. This year, the dad club would have shaved off 20 seconds. 5 for theme, 5 for hype, and definitely 10 for the dad who ate it on the skateboard. I hope he’s OK but that sacrifice would have been a real boon for the team. Now, had they thrown candy … .
Other considerations: No bed team can walk the race.
Each team will be subjected to a time trial to ensure compliance. Minimum speed of 3 mph. A light jog is between 2 to 5mph. This only applies to the team members pushing the bed. However, I would urge each team to be careful as they could potentially lose points for the team if they are walking idly.
Let’s use Theater in the Open as an example of what to do. With all the circus tricks, if they applied themselves to the point system, they would be an unstoppable force in the Bed Races. I could imagine a year where if they ran with the bed, threw candy, they could easily clean up first place. They naturally would score high in hype and theme.
Having laid out our proposal, even if none of it is adopted, Caleb and I will still be there on the sidelines because who doesn’t love the bed races?
BRIAN CASSIN
Newburyport
