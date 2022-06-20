To the editor:
Many of the things we do on a daily basis have become so natural for us, we don’t have to think about them but this isn’t necessarily a good thing.
Our ignorance can result in serious consequences. These tasks can have greater, mainly negative, impacts on ourselves, others and the environment. Many things contribute to this but a big one you may not be aware of is just the clothes that we wear.
Most people buy clothes that they like, and almost everyone has had a piece of clothing that they really wanted.
This makes sense as our clothing is one of the major ways that people express themselves, but the next time you see a piece of clothing you really want, think about if it’s really worth the destruction of the planet. Buying new clothes is necessary as clothes wear out, and become too small, however, buying new clothes constantly can be extremely detrimental.
Textile manufacturing and the fashion industry can produce large amounts of waste that directly affects environmental pollution. In fact, it accounts for 10% of carbon emissions and one-fifth of 300 million tons of plastic that is produced globally each year.
Because clothes are a necessity, many think that this problem is unavoidable. This, however, is wrong. Major fashion companies contribute to the majority of this waste by making “fast fashion.”
Fast fashion is clothing that is mass produced cheaply in large factories, that is made to keep up with the current trends in order to make people feel they need to buy it. These clothes wear out easily and are so poorly made that they usually end up in landfills after very little use.
Fast fashion takes a lot of resources, such as water, to be able to produce clothing quickly. It takes 700 gallons of water to produce one cotton shirt and about 2,000 gallons of water to produce a pair of jeans, making the fashion industry the second-largest consumer of water worldwide.
Additionally, companies that produce this clothing usually use sweatshops and unpaid child labor. The Department of Labor has found many instances of forced child labor in the fashion industry in places such as Argentina, Brazil, Bangladesh, Indonesia and many others.
Workers that do get paid are most often paid very little due to the price point the clothes are sold at.
The argument is also made that because the fashion industry is so large and this is a global problem, there is not much that we can do about it on a local level, which is wrong.
There are many simple things that we can change in our everyday lives. Donating old, lightly used clothing to thrift and consignment stores not only helps reduce the amount of waste but can also help those in need who may not be able to afford high-quality clothing.
When buying new clothes, you can also buy from more sustainable brands. Many clothing companies are trying to fight fast fashion, creating sustainable clothes, clothing that creates less waste and is more durable.
Shopping at used clothing stores can also help significantly. Thrift and consignment stores often have high-quality clothing that is barely worn at a cheaper price point that you may not be able to find in a retail store.
Although this is a huge problem, we can take small steps to fix it but we need to start now. It is our responsibility to raise awareness and help for our generation and those that follow.
Simple actions can yield great results. Something needs to be done now, for our planet, each other and ourselves.
CHARLOTTE ZELLER
Rupert A. Nock Middle School
Newburyport
