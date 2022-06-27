To the editor:
How to prevent further school shootings? Suggestion — Return to being a nation that is truly under God.
On D-Day, June 6, 1944, then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt led the nation in the following prayer:
“Almighty God: Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity.”
On that day, our nation was really united and the vast majority acted under God. I was 7 years old, with my family huddling around our Zenith radio listening intently to FDR.
Although I was too young to fully appreciate his fervent prayer, I was old enough to observe our nations response from my limited vantage point.
To think that our society has now declined to this level of hatred and pure evil. Today, many people just mouth the words “under God,” such as when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance, but do we really mean them and act accordingly?
Obviously, a person that even thinks about shooting children does not! School shootings are a prime example of how evil is overtaking good in our society.
Who’s to blame? I submit that we all are in that we have allowed this to happen. So here we are, how do we change this disastrous situation?
I offer the following from Proverbs 3:5 — “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”
JOHN R. CARTER
Seabrook
