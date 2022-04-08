To the editor:
It is disappointing to see the City of Newburyport preparing itself to wilt as threats from the Institution for Savings intensify. I'm referring, of course, to the upcoming vote in City Council as to whether its decisions from last November to reject the bank's expansion plans should be reversed and allowed to go forward. Back then both the council and the Planning Board said "no." The bank responds by threatening to sue, thereby undermining the DOD and the city's right to control inappropriate growth in the downtown.
The bank's behavior is no surprise to its abutters and those nearby in the South End. Its arrogance is beyond belief, to be honest. They have consistently refused to enter into any sort of dialogue, offer any sort of meaningful concessions, and now, in its pique, is saying tough luck, Newburyport, we'll see you in court.
With the bank’s seemingly bottomless financial resources, and its fury at being rejected by the city, what we’re seeing here is truly ugly: a respected business titan undermining years of goodwill by behaving in a petulant, unyielding fashion. If I was sitting on the Institution’s board, I would feel that new leadership is required.
If the city council, in fear, reverses the decisions from 2021, what a sorry message it sends to all of us, especially those who, like ourselves, have contributed hundreds of hours of time and energy serving on volunteer boards and committees. The council must back up the conclusions and judgments of its fellow citizens on the previous planning board and again say no. If need be, we should take our chances in court, and not be bullied.
JAN V. ROY and JAMES CHARLES ROY
Newburyport
