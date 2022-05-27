To the editor:
There is no doubt that the Institution for Savings is a generous benefactor to many organizations in the Newburyport community. The work they do to support these groups is appreciated.
They have a right to expand. That is not at issue. The concern is the massive size of the addition. However, another issue has arisen which concerns not only this historic neighborhood, but the entire town. Allowing the Institution for Savings to expand at will without consideration sets a precedent for future overdevelopment in Newburyport, which will destroy the charm and historic beauty of Newburyport.
It can be hard to say “No” to a generous friend. So say, “Yes,” to a smaller and more appropriate addition in the historic downtown neighborhood.
MARY LYON
Newburyport
