To the editor:
Having been a resident of Salisbury for a bit over 75 years, I consider myself a “townie.” In all these years I’ve shown an interest in our town affairs. Spending 30 years serving on our school board should testify to that.
Ever since we’ve had a town manager, I’ve been most pleased with the town government. Freeman Condon has been a big part of serving on the Board of Selectmen. I got to know Freeman when he and his siblings came to my swimming school for lessons as young tots. Even then I could recognize the high quality of people they were.
When we have someone of this caliber serving us while our nation is in such a desperate state lacking good leadership, it’s good to know we have that type of leadership in our town. All we can say is thank you. We must do all we can to keep people like that in office, period. From my perspective, these people are few and far between. We must recognize what we have and continue to support them.
ROBERT “BOOTS” CHOUINARD
Salisbury
