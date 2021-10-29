To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for James Kelcourse as mayor of Amesbury. He is a tremendous asset to our community. I have greatly appreciated being able to reach out to him when his assistance was needed. More importantly, at the start of the lockdown of the pandemic, James Kelcourse posted on Facebook a request for masks for doctor’s offices, nurses, police, fire and first responders. He also posted his cellphone number to provide support to individuals the community. I was able to provide high quality masks. I also reached out to Vicky’s Nails Salon in Salisbury. They, too, were able to provide boxes of masks and disinfectant.
James Kelcourse came within an hour of our contact to pick up the supplies. He was on time. He took photos (from a distance) of our exchange. Within another hour he delivered the masks to a pediatricians office in Newburyport, and to fire and police in our communities. He posted photos of this too.
At the beginning of a tough time in our community (and country) James Kelcourse stepped up and worked tremendously hard to take care of his many constituents. What was really fantastic is that a young boy who was involved with his parents (donating the masks) learned first hand what being part of a great community means. Such a great demonstration of the positives that can be achieved working in political office. James Kelcourse will continue to contribute a great deal to our community as mayor. He has my vote.
Susan Buchanan
Amesbury
