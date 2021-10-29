To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Jim Kelcourse, candidate for mayor in Amesbury. I have known Jim and his family for nearly half my life. When I heard he was running for mayor in my town, I was so excited!
Jim has always been interested in helping people and making our communities the best that they can be. He's done a great job as state rep working tirelessly for our district. I know Jim will bring the same energy, enthusiasm, dedication, and roll your sleeves up determination to serve our community as mayor.
Jim doesn't care if you are Republican or Democrat. He just wants to help people whenever possible in whatever way he can. Jim makes himself accessible to everyone. He's been a smiling face in our community, reaching out and connecting, listening to our needs. He is truly what being a public servant is all about. We are truly fortunate to have someone like Jim Kelcourse in our community. I am proud to call him my friend and will be even more proud to call him mayor of Amesbury.
Virginia DeRosa
Amesbury
