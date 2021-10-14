To the editor:
I watched last week’s Amesbury mayoral debate with much anticipation. I listened politely as both candidates talked about their experiences growing up in Amesbury and their ties to the city.
I listened respectfully as both cited their experience with government, one on the local level as mayor and the other on both local level as a City Council member and state level as representative.
I listened with great anticipation as both spoke about plans for the future of Amesbury, one in platitudes and a lot of words and one with a vision and plans and a roadmap.
After all this listening, the choice became clear to me. James Kelcourse is the best candidate to lead the city and people of Amesbury into the future they deserve.
I urge you to vote for Kelcourse for mayor of Amesbury.
Neil Olansky
Amesbury
