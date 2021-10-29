To the editor:
Here we are again at voting season – some thrive in the political arena and others not so much. I fall into the latter group. At times there is no one I want to vote for, but not this time — we have two fine mayoral candidates in Amesbury.
However, my family has known Jim Kelcourse and his family for many years through their family marina resulting in trust and friendship. I am a longtime supporter of Jim as an Amesbury city councilor and as our 1st Essex District Massachusetts state representative and now as a candidate for mayor of Amesbury.
Growing up with a family business on the Merrimack River gave Jim a great appreciation for the health and value of the Merrimack River to the citizens of Amesbury. From rowing the Merrimack with local officials to visiting the EPA in Washington to fighting for more funding at the state level for infrastructure updates, Jim is determined to continue the work to protect and preserve our precious waterways.
Jim has been such a champion for our many local non-profits securing grants and state funding for Our Neighbors’ Table, Lowell’s Boat Shop, Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center and many more. This same commitment is evident through his countless efforts to help our community hospital, local businesses, veterans, and individuals especially during the pandemic.
Jim has demonstrated his drive and success to enrich all aspects of our city. He brings a unique combination of experience and results, understanding government, understanding business needs and understanding Amesbury. His commitment to all his constituents regardless of party affiliation is unequalled. His ability to collaborate with anyone is remarkable and unlike any politician I have ever met.
I hope you will all vote on Nov. 2 and I hope you will join me and vote for our tireless, accomplished and knowledgeable supporter of our city.
Joan Miller
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.