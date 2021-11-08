To the editor:
Serving the people of Amesbury has been one of the great honors of my life and I look forward to continuing to do so as your state representative.
I want to thank all the residents who voted for me in Tuesday’s election for mayor as well as my volunteers and those who contributed with donations. My family and I are deeply grateful to all of you for the support you showed throughout the campaign.
One of the great outcomes of Tuesday’s election is that people engaged in the process and turned out to vote. While the result did not turn out in our favor, let’s harness that same energy, that same passion, and use it to support Mayor Gove as she tackles the important issues we face as a community.
She loves Amesbury and wants what is best for our town as much as I do, and I look forward to working with her as state representative to ensure that the residents and businesses of this wonderful community have the services and resources they need to thrive.
I am more proud to be a resident of Amesbury today than I have ever been and look forward to building a greater future together.
James Kelcourse
State representative
1st Essex District
