To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to give my support to James Kelcourse for mayor of Amesbury.
As a resident of District 1, I believe that Mr. Kelcourse is immensely qualified to be mayor of the city of Amesbury. Electing a mayor should not be a popularity contest, but a search for the best candidate for the job. I am a former business owner and understand that making fiscal decisions for those relying on you is an awesome responsibility. As a state representative, Mr. Kelcourse has spent years working tirelessly for our local communities in the areas of business, economic development, education and health. Quite frankly, I feel very fortunate that he has decided to run for mayor and is willing to offer his pertinent educational background and experience in state politics to the city he grew up in, which is my new home as well.
While there is no doubt he has the knowledge and skills for the position, I’d like to add that he is a thoughtful, honest, and insightful man with a passion for the betterment of his community.
I hope Amesbury will take advantage of the experience and character that James Kelcourse is willing to offer our city.
Paul Corrado
Amesbury
