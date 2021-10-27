To the editor:
We are writing to express our support for James Kelcourse for mayor of the city of Amesbury.
For several years, as our state representative, he has assisted our family with navigating the endless red tape in getting the correct health benefits for our disabled son (who is a fellow Amesbury High School graduate). Issues that have taken us sometimes several months to address on our own have been resolved by his office within a few days of us reaching out to him. He has always been willing to help, no matter your party affiliation.
As someone who was a graduate of Amesbury High School, then served on our city council for several years, Jim has strong knowledge of how our city works. He has worked tirelessly at the Statehouse to bring needed funds into our city, and he has also shown he works well with other representatives from both political parties.
We are extremely grateful for all of his hard work that he has done for both our family and community. The loyalty and support he’s shown this city are admirable. We cannot think of anyone more qualified for this job, and that is why we will be voting for James Kelcourse for mayor on Nov. 2.
Roger and Beverly Beaulieu
Amesbury
