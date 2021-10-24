To the editor:
Over the past 12 years Jim Kelcourse has served the community of Amesbury well on the Planning Board, City Council and finally as state representative. And all along he has been making his case for Mayor of Amesbury with high marks on constituent services, bipartisan agreements, leadership and relationships that have benefited Amesbury voters and taxpayers.
His leadership on constituent services is unparalleled. Voters aren’t just looking for an executive, they’re looking for someone who will look out for them. His campaign has rightly detailed out the countless individual aid to constituents that is expected of a political leader.
Jim’s bipartisanship has shone and benefited Amesbury greatly in the pragmatic approach to school funding he has taken. He could have voted for a partisan bill that would have lost and gotten Amesbury nothing for school support. Instead he reached across the aisle and obtained $500,000 more yearly in unrestricted aid which can be used directly for schools.
School enrollment has dropped by over 200 students the past two years; Jim can bring a comprehensive communication strategy with parents of students and soon to be students and a sense of urgency in keeping students enrolled in APS which clearly hasn’t been a priority of the current administration.
Jim also understands the impact of taxes can have on economic development. Keeping taxes manageable for the average taxpayer is key to a balanced financial approach, allowing more money to be spent in local businesses. In contrast, the past two years has seen our excess tax levy capacity drop by $2 million, funding borne by property taxes. Some $600,000 in marijuana taxes sits in a city bank account instead of helping with tax bills. And with new plans by the current mayor and a big developer to build a large number of apartments at the I-95 exit, taxes will sail higher as infrastructure is strained and homeowners will bear the cost. Jim can bring a much needed pause to this type of development.
Finally, what sets Jim apart is civility. Social media especially from his opponent and supporters has been horrible while Jim has been unfailingly civil, his unwillingness to engage in this type of behavior has placed his campaign miles ahead of his opponent.
Jim is a tested leader who relies on bipartisanship and civility that voters expect. He would make a great mayor, please support him with your vote on Nov. 2.
Dave Haraske
Amesbury
