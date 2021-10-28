To the editor:
We are writing this because we feel Jim Kelcourse is the person for mayor of Amesbury.
He is hard working and dedicated to Amesbury. He has served six years on the City Council and eight years as a representative for Amebury, Newburyport and Salisbury. He is bipartisan and willing to help anyone. With his experience as councilor and representative he has had a lot experience in government.
A vote for Jim on Nov. 2nd is a vote to get Amesbury going in the right direction.
Carol and Jack Cameron
Amesbury
