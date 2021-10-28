To the editor:
I am not a political person. But, when it comes to my home town, I feel that I have to speak up in support of a good man. This week, I will proudly cast my vote for James Kelcourse for mayor.
As a college student, I know that politics can get ugly. Personal attacks fly around, and it can bring out the worst in people. However, there is one person who consistently rises above the noise, and sticks to a positive vision for our city, and that is Jim Kelcourse.
I appreciate his willingness to be responsive to all citizens. I appreciate the example that he gives to everyone in our town – one of positivity in a time where politics is so unbelievably negative.
Jim Kelcourse will be a tremendous mayor for Amesbury. I know that he will promote excellence in Amesbury schools and do everything he can to make Amesbury the best place to live.
Most importantly, he will be an example of solid government representation – an outlier in a political climate that is committed to nothing more than division and anger.
I urge you to vote for James Kelcourse on Nov. 2, so that we can move Amesbury forward.
Chris Francoeur
Amesbury
