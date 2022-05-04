To the editor:
Let’s see. There is or was the NRA. Now there is the Waterfront “Trust” (I don’t).
Then there is this thing in case they have forgotten called the citizens of Newburyport.
The Waterfront Trust took away about 50 parking spaces right behind Market Square to plant a big patch of grass to maintain so people and dogs can walk on it to get to the central waterfront. They are also planning to remove more spaces to create an area that I doubt will be used but will make it more difficult for people to come and visit the waterfront and downtown.
I just read that the city is thinking of leasing the Daily News parking lot for $36,000 a year plus the cost of a kisok, to get 25 parking spaces. I doubt that everyone stopping for a bagel or coffee across the street is going to pay or deal with the kiosk unless you have a parking enforcement officer nearby, except on weekends with long bagel lines.
Newburyport needs the waterfront space more than it needs more grass on it.
As a downtown resident and property owner for 30 years, it is getting more and more difficult to park my car near my home on Middle Street or even around the corner. It’s also harder to find a spot to park on the waterfront during snow emergencies but they want to remove more spaces because they hired an architect.
I wonder who they will hire to design a plaque to put the name of who is responsible for the park’s expansion.
The city also takes a lot of spaces for outdoor dining. Those people have to park someplace too.
The entrance to the waterfront lot is just a short distance behind the Daily News lot. Newburyport needs as many parking spaces as we can get. So how can we get rid of ones we already own? We don’t own them, the Waterfront Trust does.
BRUCE BAILIN
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.