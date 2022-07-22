To the editor:
The vote to put a gate at the culvert on Larkin Road failed.
The residents of Larkin Road are, of course, sad but what they found more saddening was why it failed. The people who voted against the gate were very hostile, angry and bitter.
They were all about, “You can’t have something we don’t.” Not one of them voted against the gate because they will actually use Larkin Road. Misery loves company.
I find it so distressing that Newbury lacks any cohesiveness and caring for their neighborhood. The people who voted against the gate, I am sure felt some satisfaction, from hurting their neighbors, but it is the kind of satisfaction that doesn’t last.
They should be joining forces for sidewalks. Sidewalks are so badly needed in both Georgetown and Newbury.
I heard it was brought up that Newbury could be sued for any accident on Larkin because of the town’s neglect to meet required road widths according to state and town laws. The answer to that was, lots of roads in Newbury are unsafe. Will that hold up in a court of law?
Being able to walk in your neighborhood helps you know your neighbor. When you know your neighbor, you care about them, and they care about you. And then you feel less alone. Which leads to a healthier and a happier community.
Parish/Larkin will now be forever another busy, unsafe road. But I feel both towns have lost so much more than anything they could gain.
NAN MCKENNA
Georgetown
