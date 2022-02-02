To the editor:
Mandates and the scapegoating or firing of unvaccinated individuals will go down as a dark episode in history.
We should be using COVID-19 as an opportunity to improve society via reforms such as Medicare for All. Instead, we are making things far worse for our overall health and social fabric.
Tackling COVID-19 and the endless list of variants/pandemics to come needs to be fought at the level of our health care system and baseline health of individuals as opposed to surface-level restrictions, which our political class is happy to hyperfocus on to further divide the population.
Gee, perhaps years of profit-driven cutting of ICU beds has something to do with hospital shortages? Perhaps, treating front-line health care workers like cogs in the corporate machine has something to do with staff burnout?
Perhaps, a culture that worships consumerism – leading to an unhealthy-to-begin-with population spiritually, emotionally, mentally and physically – has something to do with COVID-19 hitting America especially hard?
Our COVID-19 response is a betrayal of the young by adults, driven by fear and insecurity. Youth suicide/depression was already skyrocketing before the pandemic.
TED SEMESNYEI
Amesbury
