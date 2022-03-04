To the editor:
I am writing to share my reactions to a very moving article I read last Friday in the Jewish Journal. The article was an op-ed piece written by Elisha Wiesel, son of Eli Wiesel. Mr. Wiesel expressed his dismay at our collective failure to respond to the Chinese oppression of the Uyghur people, a Muslim minority residing in northwest China. According to Mr. Wiesel, this systematic oppression has included forced internments, forced sterilizations, thought control, and separation of family members.
Mr. Wiesel reminds us of how his father, a Holocaust survivor, fought for oppressed people all over the planet, from Bosnia to Cambodia. And that we all bear responsibility for one another. He had been advocating and hoping for a more robust response to the Chinese hosting of the Olympics, in the form of boycotts, protests, and corporate sanctions. Some of this did happen, but not much, and clearly not enough.
Why should we care? Most of us know nothing about the Uyghurs (I’m not even sure how to pronounce the name) and they are very far away. We are dealing now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, probably the biggest global crisis we’ve faced for a long time. We are still contending with COVID-19, with global warming and with racism, antisemitism and gender discrimination in our own country. And of course we all have our own personal problems to deal with.
The Olympics are over now, the opportunity to spotlight China’s abuse of the Uyghurs seemingly faded away. But let’s at least not forget about the Uyghurs’ plight. Let’s not turn our backs to oppression anywhere. Let’s find the courage to figure out how to speak up and take whatever actions we can to at the very least remind each other of what’s right and what’s wrong, whether in Russia, China, here at home, or anywhere on our planet.
GENE WINTNER
Newburyport
