To the editor:
Remember the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s? Remember playing outside until the streetlights came on? Remember playing tag, riding bikes, making mud pies, climbing trees, building forts, playing sports, singing at the top of your lungs? Remember the freedom of childhood before fear of school shootings, lockdowns, screens and social media?
Childhood was already changing before the pandemic, but children in our country paid an enormous price during the COVID-19shutdowns. Right here in our community children were forced to sacrifice school, friends, grandparents, sports, theater, prom, graduation, and for some children so much more that we don’t even see.
So come on NBPT, let’s let them play. Let them bike at Marches, shoot hoops at Cashman, hit dingers at Pioneer, get muddy at Cherry Hill, climb and slide at Woodman, run and shout at Perkins. Let them be noisy, let them be messy. Because even though it can be messy and noisy this is the beauty of childhood. These are the things that make kids grow up to be the healthy, productive adults of our community. Play is a no-cost ingredient in making a healthy kid. Play is the best way to keep a child away from the poor choices that can hurt a whole community. You know what is even sadder, scarier, more maddening than a busy, noisy town park: A child who is not at the park, isolated, in front of a screen at home, their mental health and connection to community fading away.
Recently, some members of our community have been inclined to complain and scold the kids at our parks. Let’s give them a break, and let them be kids again. The streetlights will come on, the hungry kids will go home for dinner, and the quiet will come.
So let’s just let them play.
KELLY GARBARINO
Newburyport
The writer is a “proud mom of bike-jumping, hoop swishing, ball throwing, tree-climbing kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.