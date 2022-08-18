To the editor:
Two letters in The Daily News of Aug. 15 reflect the huge divide in our country today.
These letters from two Newburyporters seem to exemplify the thoughts of mainstream, clear thinking, and good people from both sides of the aisle.
Dr. Heersink represents, in my opinion, the beliefs of moderate Republicans. However, he may not be a gun-toting, flag-carrying extremist, but he certainly is a Trump apologist.
It’s hard to comprehend how someone can support a party that chooses as its leader a person with no integrity, moral compass, compassion for those less fortunate, and whose history of lying, cheating, racism, bigotry, misogyny and draft dodging is so evident.
Furthermore, regarding the handling of Trump’s taking White House files upon his leaving office, I doubt that Ben would appreciate a contractual associate leaving his practice with a bundle of patient records.
Ms. Ward, on the other hand, takes the position of moderate Democrats who care about all people, our democratic principles, justice for all with no one above the law, and an individual’s right for the pursuit of liberty, happiness, choice and truth.
I hope that Americans, as we have done in the past when threatened from beyond and within, can come together to preserve our democracy.
What do you think, Newburyporters?
PAUL MENDELSON
Newburyport
