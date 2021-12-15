To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I would like to thank the numerous businesses and individuals for their financial and hands-on support of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
The Lions Club and its supporters have collaborated on celebrating another successful Thanksgiving dinner with the community by delivering over 400 meals. Unfortunately, this year’s pandemic once again forced the cancellation of our well-attended dinner at the Newburyport Senior Center.
However, with the support of members and nonmember volunteers, we persevered and hosted our annual dinner by offering home delivery, providing meals throughout the Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury area.
Our event was a success, in no small measure, due to the hard work of so many volunteers, preparing 400 pounds of turkey; 150 pounds of potatoes; 125 pounds of squash; 75 pounds of mixed vegetables, along with many other trimmings that completed the dinner. This year, more families needed assistance than previous years, due in part to the pandemic.
Specifically, we would like to thank the Institution for Savings, Bank Prov, Newburyport Bank, Paula O’Neil Foundation, Howard Benevolent Society, General Linen Company, Linnane & Company, Newburyport Senior Center, while The Daily News helped to spread the word to the community, as well as over 40 generous individuals in the community for their financial contributions.
We would also like to thank the Table Talk Pie Co. for their contribution of 425 pies; Anna Jaques Hospital for once again cooking and carving over 58 turkeys; and the Elks Lodge of Newburyport for the use of their refrigeration to store and thaw the turkeys. Additionally, we would like to call attention to two individuals that step up year after year: Steve Nault, our chef, who continues to work the kitchen preparing all the trimmings and directing a team of kitchen volunteers in the plating of the meals, and Cheryl Munnick and her family, who again were instrumental with the planning, and orchestrating packing meals into hot pack bags, and scheduling 27 drivers to distribute the meals.
Lastly, the Lions Club wishes to extend appreciation to Lion Frank Bertolino and The North Shore Realtors Group for receiving all the calls for dinner reservations.
DENISE MALONEY
President
Newburyport Lions Club
