To the editor:
Folks seem easily insulted in this forum as they sling assumptions about another citizen’s political and ideological beliefs.
Reads more like a parking brawl. Right wing this and liberal lefty that. It is truly difficult to know what is really going on in the world today.
We really haven’t made much progress. If one watches an old episode of “All in the Family,” you will see our society is still arguing about the same issues in almost the same way as it did in the 1970s.
Not much has changed except technology. So not even technology has really made a difference other than the ease and availability to brawl anytime, anywhere.
We are more divided and entrenched than ever. Some say the truth is what they say it is. Who makes the Kool-Aid and who drinks it? Who do you trust? What is the “American Way?” They don’t even include that when describing Superman anymore.
Our society needs to do some serious soul searching. We can’t change the past but we can affect the future. Every culture has problems with its past. No society is perfect – none!
Indeed, no individual is perfect. Right this and left that reads more like name-calling.
People need to calm down and use the opinion forum to try to understand different perspectives, not bash each other about.
I’m not asking for censorship but the public discussion could use some guidance. Assumptions don’t help much.
MICHAEL COTÉ
Newburyport
