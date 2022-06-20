To the editor:
It is with great sadness that the Darling Consulting Group family announces the passing of George Darling on June 11 at the age of 77. He was a renowned educator and banking industry expert in balance sheet risk management.
George was the retired CEO of Darling Consulting Group, a widely known and well-respected banking industry consulting firm. He was also the founder of Darling & Associates, a pioneering bank balance sheet management software firm in the 1980s.
Over more than four decades in the industry, George led Darling Consulting Group’s transformation from a niche bank software provider to the industry’s leading balance sheet and model risk management consulting firm, with 130 employees and clients in all 50 U.S. states.
The industry has lost a truly dedicated advocate and difference maker.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
AMANDA SMITH
Darling Consulting Group
Newburyport
