It is with great sadness that the Darling Consulting Group family announces the passing of George Darling on June 11 at the age of 77. He was a renowned educator and banking industry expert in balance sheet risk management.

George was the retired CEO of Darling Consulting Group, a widely known and well-respected banking industry consulting firm. He was also the founder of Darling & Associates, a pioneering bank balance sheet management software firm in the 1980s.

Over more than four decades in the industry, George led Darling Consulting Group’s transformation from a niche bank software provider to the industry’s leading balance sheet and model risk management consulting firm, with 130 employees and clients in all 50 U.S. states.

The industry has lost a truly dedicated advocate and difference maker.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

AMANDA SMITH

Darling Consulting Group

Newburyport

