To the editor:
In a letter to the editor, “Disabled vets are grossly undercompensated,” (Daily News of Newburyport, April 5, 2023), Marc Chesley offers a solution to a very serious problem.
Disabled veterans and their family’s needs are being thrown under the bus in this country. We are spending billions of dollars on people who enter our country without permission, and we don’t know if those people would ever risk their lives to save our country.
Our disabled veterans did risk their lives for our country, willingly, and something terrible happened to them while they were in the military, something that has disabled them.
We owe disabled veterans a lot more than the pittance they are being offered. I like Mr. Chesley’s solution of a 1-cent tax on each stock transaction. Certainly, this cause is bipartisan and could unite our quibbling parties as we tumble into this election year.
Please write your Congressperson and let your feelings be known. It is a sign of a crumbling nation when it ignores the needs of its veterans.
KEVIN HUNT
Veteran Services
Newburyport, Amesbury,
Merrimac and Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.