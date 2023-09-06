To the editor:
James Charles Roy knows nothing about downtown businesses. The destruction of the waterfront parking lots does matter to local shops and restaurants.
Businesses everywhere downtown depend on “convenient” parking near their establishments. Green fanatics think they are saving the planet by removing the best parking spots in Newburyport. Silly nonsense from the Greens again.
Many people may forgo a trip or two per week to The Grog and many other restaurants because of the long, cold, icy walk in the winter from the boondoggle garage to downtown. The garage is a hassle even in the warm weather.
Why should the merchants who are already hurting in the cold months be “satisfied” with less parking?
James Charles Roy knows nothing about the small businesses’ thin red line of profitability in downtown Newburyport.
Shops and restaurants cannot get enough personnel to work in Newburyport specifically because the vanishing parking trick by the Greens’ new deal fanatics and the ignorant politicians who now privately are sorry about the costly garage. Tell us James, your experience running a business downtown?
Also: Where are all the cars going to go during a “snow emergency”. ... Please do not run for public office, James.
KEITH KENNEDY
Newburyport
