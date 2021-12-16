To the editor:
Locating the new Newburyport Youth Services on Low Street is again on some officials’ rush list, but still makes little sense. Of the several plans for acquiring the Low Street property, Order 309 (sponsored by Councilor Jim McCauley) makes the most sense.
The property would be purchased for general municipal purposes, and we would build a new 5,000-square-foot building for a garage on a slab to be used for vehicles of the DPS and Parks Department. This would definitely lengthen the life of those much-needed and much-used vehicles.
The NYS relocation to Low Street would intensify existing but ignored traffic problems. Low Street has a number of logjams already. And the NYS project across the street from a school bus yard would add another serious one. While the drives downtown along Merrimac Street and High Street are relatively easy, the drive down Low Street from the Shell/CVS is just the beginning of the headaches people face all the way to Route 1 and the train station.
It begins with the left turn into the Shaw’s/Port Plaza shopping area stopping traffic. Next, there may be a holdup at Murphy Street where cars exiting the Bresnahan School are trying to make a left turn after dropping off their kids.
One block later, another jam pops up where drivers are trying to make a left turn off North Atkinson while parents are trying to cross this busy intersection with their children in strollers, headed for the Bresnahan School along nonexistent and unusable sidewalks, and you’ve got accidents waiting to happen. Back to the drive down Low Street. Drivers on their way down Low Street to the hospital entrance on Wallace Bashaw Way begin to speed up and tailgate the drivers in front of them until the cars hoping to make a left-hand turn into the hospital parking area come to a stop. Some drivers will veer to the right around them, others will wait patiently.
Next, there’s a stoplight at Hale Street just one block before the middle school. Drivers continue onward past a sea of parents dropping off kids on their left, and have to stop at the next street, and face another logjam where parents are trying to get across the road to drop off kids at the charter school while facing three directions of other drivers (two along Low Street, and one leaving the charter school).
If this doesn’t sound like fun, at school times and commuting times, it isn’t. Relocating the NYS building across the street from the middle school would just add to the existing traffic pig pile.
Most of the city councilors in favor of it don’t care about any of this. It will make their voters happy to get rid of something downtown they don’t like. But will it not be relocating the NYS to an even worse area?
ED ANDERSON
Newburyport
