To the editor:
Every local election season is intense. The stakes are high, emotions are volatile, it is easy to become fatigued by and with the process.
While most of you don’t know me, I have served my city in various ways since my family moved to Amesbury in 2013. I have worked with many boards and officials, community members, friends and neighbors.
I’ve seen what good leadership can result in, and the ripple effect it has throughout the community. When we have leadership that is responsive and hardworking, that understands the big picture and the details that it is made up of, we all benefit.
Like many of you, I have worked for a lot of different people and types of people in my life, and I recognize competent and responsible management when I see it.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has shown me that she is willing to listen to other points of view, and make changes to her approach if necessary. She has shown me she has compassion for her constituents.
She has shown me the value of city hall outreach. Mayor Gove has shown me that she understands the impact artistic and cultural initiatives have that add to our quality of life and our desirability as a destination.
She has shown me that our city’s infrastructure is essential and worthy of attention and investment. She has shown me that a transparent budgetary process allows for us to see where our tax dollars are being spent — and let’s not forget the fact that our estimated fiscal 2022 tax rate is the second lowest it has been in six years (without using free cash or ambulance revenue).
Mayor Gove has shown me that streamlined and improved processes and easy communication with our city departments benefits each of us in ways that we might not appreciate — until we need to access them, that is.
Our mayor has shown me what an incredible work ethic means, and the high standards she sets for herself, set the tone for our entire city.
Mayor Gove shows us all every day that she loves Amesbury, that this is not merely a stop on her way to something else.
She is Amesbury through and through. We are lucky to have such a devoted and loyal mayor, and I look forward to casting my vote.
Kate Currie
Amesbury
