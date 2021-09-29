To the editor:
As the 28th season of summer music ends at Maudslay Arts Center in the Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, it is time to recognize and thank the many volunteers, sponsors and news media that make this amazing nonprofit outdoor venue a reality each summer.
Summer is just a brief season here in New England and due to the pandemic, this year’s Summer Concert Series was limited to afternoon performances in August, but you came out in large numbers to enjoy wonderful music at affordable prices in a spectacular natural setting.
Our audiences came to enjoy live music and stayed safe abiding by all the COVID-19 restrictions. Attendance was good thanks to the fine entertainment offered at MAC and the continued publicity by so many media outlets – all the newspapers, magazines, radio stations, cable TV, Isabelle dEntremont and online services that helped get our message out to the community.
First, we salute the local Newburyport Bank that has supported the center and the arts for many years and allows us to continue to offer excellent musical programs for reasonable cost.
We would like to thank SPS New England and Wayne Capolupo for their work in increasing the safe access and beauty of the Maudslay Arts Center grounds, and Linda Young and Coastal Connections Inc. of Amesbury for their continued generosity.
I would like to personally thank Carol Feingold, publicist; our gardeners Mary and Bob Laplante; Irene Johnson, our most talented graphic designer; Don Meskie, website manager; Steve DeGuglielmo, accountant; Mike O’Leary, site manager, and our volunteer MAC board of directors: Nicholas J. Costello, president; Cynthia Costello, vice president, and Tia Costello, treasurer.
A special shout-out to this year’s volunteers, who worked tirelessly to make this series happen: volunteer coordinator Mary Laplante, Marjorie Anderson, Edna Shirley, Rena Roseman, Joy Duperault, Nancy Brogden, Sharyn Russell, Renee Hamel and Charlie Costello.
We thank our generous patrons, many of whom signed on as financial supporters as Friends of MAC, and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation, particularly Ron Kovacs and staff at Maudslay State Park for their continued support of this most important regional resource, and the Friends of the Maudslay State Park.
Nicholas C. Costello
Executive Director
Maudslay Arts Center Inc.
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.