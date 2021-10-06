To the editor:
I’m writing to express my full support for Laura Viola Maccarone for Newburyport School Committee.
Laura is a top-notch friend, neighbor and fellow graphic designer. She is incredibly supportive, a great listener, and always ready to help in times of need.
She is the owner and creative director of Rizbee Studio. She is also a mother, raising three energetic, inquisitive and kind boys with her husband, Greg.
Laura and her family moved to Newburyport shortly after I did. Early on, I saw how committed she is to this city, its people and its schools.
I’ve marveled at her enthusiastic contribution to several of our city’s events, such as hosting an outdoor Newburyport Chamber Music Festival event during the pandemic last year, designing posters for local music events, participating in and promoting a local women’s business organization, supporting local arts such as the community quilt project at Paula Estey’s gallery, and supporting the Newburyport Youth Hockey League. I’ve also seen how devoted she is to her kids and their education.
A fun fact about Laura — for several years (pre-COVID) she and her husband hosted a much-anticipated annual holiday cookie exchange in the neighborhood, truly fostering a sense of community and good will.
In my experience, Laura is a force for good in the world. She is bright, resourceful, hardworking, organized, practical yet creative, well-informed, thoughtful, articulate, inclusive and kind. She’s a joy to be around.
I hope you will vote for Laura because she’s a natural fit for the role, cares deeply about education, and is simply a terrific human being.
Monika Chas
Newburyport
