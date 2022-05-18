To the editor:
It seems fairly certain that the recent “leak” of a 67-page draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. on Feb. 10 was deliberately aimed at creating enough public pressure on the five justices who voted for it that one or more of them would change their vote(s).
This despicable betrayal of trust must not be rewarded in anyway whatsoever, lest it encourage “copy-cats” which would destroy the deliberative process of the court. One may even hope it will result in a 6-3 rather than a 5-4 decision in favor of this opinion.
Much damage has already been done: mobs unleashed with wild waving of slogans and a good deal of angry shouting, demagogues unmuzzled, and threats made in the Senate to end the filibuster, to pack the court, and to impeach justices.
State legislators are already reacting to the draft as though the final opinion were a fait accompli, and preparing to craft laws to deal with these difficult moral decisions and trade-offs as representatives of the people in their respective states. That would re-start a process that was well underway in 1973, when it was shamefully short-circuited by the 7-2 Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade which “granted” (as though by God or kings-of-old) every citizen the “right” (nowhere mentioned in our Constitution) to end the life of an unborn child.
Moreover, Justice Alito’s draft thoughtfully addressed the substance of the law and the Constitution and thoroughly examined the question of “when the Court should overturn a precedent and why it is necessary in this case.”
Abortion has been called “settled law” for a very long time. After almost 50 years, it certainly takes courage to set aside the Court’s previous arrogance and correct a long-standing mistake.
Each state must now again grapple with conflicting views about when life begins and when an unborn child acquires a legal right to live. In Texas, that might be six weeks of gestation, in Mississippi 15 weeks, and in Massachusetts, who knows? This process is called “self-government” and it presumes consent of the governed, so we can hope for less bitterness in the debates to come.”
BEN HEERSINK, M.D.
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.