To the editor:
Theater in Newburyport is slowly but surely coming back to life, thanks to the generosity of this community.
First, on behalf of the board of directors and staff of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, I would like to thank the NAID Foundation for its incredibly generous donation of $100,000 recently. Along with several other local nonprofits who also received grants as the foundation officially disbanded, we were blown away by this incredible gift at a time when we need it most.
NAID has a long and storied past, thanks to the forethought of local businesspeople who back in the 1960s financially jump-started what would become Newburyport’s flourishing industrial and manufacturing base.
Over the years, NAID’s efforts injected much-needed tax revenue into the city’s coffers. To continue its mission of supporting our community with these generous grants right up until its dissolution is commendable and so appreciated and we thank the foundation board for thinking of us.
Like most theaters, the Firehouse was forced to reinvent itself during this pandemic to stay solvent. When it wasn’t safe or prudent to have in-theater performances, we partnered with the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, the City of Newburyport, Smolak Farm in North Andover and the Town of Andover to “keep the lights on.”
When revenues dropped off precariously, we obtained PPP funds and other federal recovery grants to keep going. And when we were finally able to open our doors this past fall for a few shows, it was under strict protocols that included greatly reduced audience size, proof of vaccination and mask requirements for all. Those protocols will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
But we persevered. And the thanks and appreciation for that goes out to so many in our community: our individual and corporate donors who stepped up and supported us financially to keep us going; our community leaders, including Mayor Donna Holaday, the City Council and our friends at Spencer-Peirce-Little, Smolak and the Town of Andover for embracing our “out- of-the-theater” vision so the shows could go on.
And we thank you, our loyal patrons, for keeping the faith and sticking with us while we, like you, navigate this "new normal." Finally, our board would like to thank the staff and volunteers of the Firehouse, beginning with our incredible Executive Director John Moynihan for seeing us through this challenging and unprecedented time.
Thanks to you all, we are well-positioned to succeed in 2022.
MARY ANNE CLANCY
Chair
Board of Directors
Firehouse Center for the Arts
Newburyport
