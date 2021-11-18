To the editor:
Thank you to area restaurants who offered free and discounted meals to veterans and their guests on Veterans Day.
These included Michael’s Harborside, the Tuscan Sea Grille & Bar, Chococoa Baking Co. and Café, Changing Tides, Battleground Café, and The New Old Oak Restaurant in Merrimac.
Thank you to the Scouts who participated, and the residents who took the time to come out and honor our veterans. A special thank-you to Tony Furnari and Mike Bartlett of the Newburyport Department of Public Services, Lisë Reid of Newburyport Parks, Rob Demaris of Amesbury Public Works and Jennifer Roketenetz of Salisbury Parks.
My apologies to any I may have missed who made this a special day for veterans.
KEVIN HUNT
Veterans’ Services
Newburyport, Merrimac, Amesbury and Salisbury
