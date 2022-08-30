To the editor:
Some comments about last Thursday's Parks Commission meeting:
The commission agreed at its meeting that a roped-off area would be created to stop the enlargement of the bike trails and to allow regrowth of vegetation. When a roped-off area is created, it is important to remember that the initial agreement with (former Parks Director) Lise Reid was for two bike courses.
What has been done in the vicinity since some of the bikers have continued to expand the trails (it is impossible to know which bikers are doing this) should not be grandfathered. The trails have not just spread up the hill but have widened considerably in the the lower area (toward the rail trail) of March’s Hill, and that area also needs to be roped off for regeneration.
Ted Boretti, a member of the Parks Commission, walked March’s Hill with me and asked me during our walk what the neighbors could live with. I said I could only speak for myself, but I would be happy for the two initial trails, the only trails that were approved, to continue in use.
I fully recognize that the trails provide fun for local riders. But, as no enlargement of the trails was ever sanctioned (in fact, it has been prohibited), I felt that the rest of the land needed to be reclaimed.
Have all of the members of the Parks Commission walked the site? Has the mayor visited the site? I know that photos of the area have been sent to him. What is his reaction to them?
Tools have been left at the site for months now (pickax, shovels, wheelbarrow), and their presence gives the message that continued trail work is OK. The tools are also dangerous, especially the ax. They should be confiscated by a city authority.
Finally, though we on Coffin Court have been called NIMBYs, I would like to point out that I am happy to see the bikers enjoying the two trails that were approved by Lise Reid.
I am not saying, “Not in my backyard.” I am saying that had some supervision been available from the beginning, the trail building might have ended with the two approved trails. A good swath of March’s Hill would have remained wild and thus habitat for nature.
KAREN CLAGETT
Newburyport
