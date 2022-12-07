To the editor:
What a night it was, the lighting of the third annual Custom House Maritime Holiday Tree. On behalf of the museum, we would like to thank the community for the joy they brought to this event. The evening was kicked off with a decorating table for kids to decorate and add small rings to the tree. When their fingers got cold, they could wrap them around a cup of hot chocolate provided by the supporters of the event.
As dusk turned to dark and the holiday music played there was a countdown to light the tree led by Jack Santos and Susan Bernhard. …3,2,1… the tree was lit, the music changed from recorded to our own Newburyport Choral Society entertaining us all with beautiful holiday songs; and then leading us in a sing along. The smiles and joy on the children and adult faces were priceless. What a way to start the season and kick off First Night. We are thankful to the students from the Bresnahan School; River Valley Charter and Newburyport Youth Services and to the whole community that bought life rings and decorated them to deck our tree. You can still purchase rings and help us “fill our tree." You have the choice to decorate or have them decorated at: buyalifering.com.
The museum was very happy to offer a voice to any non-profits who wanted to use our lawn to bring awareness to their organizations. Participants included Lowell Boat Shop, whose dory in front of the tree brings delight for the kids to play in, Opportunity Works, for the beautiful tree topper, Newburyport Art Association, who installed Joseph Ferguson “Chroma “sculpture , Yankee Homecoming, provided a food donation bin, Community Service of Newburyport, Firehouse Center of the Arts, Museum of Old Newbury, Newburyport Horticultural Society; Newburyport PTO, and the Newburyport Choral Society with 40 voices strong.
None of this would have been possible without the sponsorship of The Institution for Savings, Jack Weston and Jayne Cousins, Finneran and Nicholson, Water Street Realty, Stone Ridge Properties, Bentley’s Real Estate, Darling Consulting, Matter Communications, Iron Tree Service, Deguglielmo CPA, Plum Island Coffee and all those who purchased life rings! We hope you enjoy the month long holiday music and the Maritime Tree lit up daily. Thanks to all of you for kick starting a joyful holiday season.
SUSAN BERNHARD
JENNIFER W. GERMAIN
Custom House Maritime Museum Tree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.