To the editor:
Mayor Gove’s first term was consumed by dealing with COVID-19 and many of the legacy issues from Mayor Gray.
As a taxpayer, I understand the inevitability of this, but at this point, I feel the mayor has opportunities to take the initiative to protect myself and the rest of the tax base.
The city has submitted a request to the commonwealth for funding to replace the 25-year-old roof, which came with a 10-year warranty, on the middle school. This request has been rejected in the past, and likely will be again, at which point the city will need to bond.
I have been advocating for a bond, that would, in addition to the roof, include money for solar panels at both the middle school and the new elementary school. Depending on the size of the arrays, this would either defray, or pay for entirely, the cost of the new roof.
For this to happen, the mayor needs to know, before the bonding, the cost of the panels. I expect a certain amount of engineering and research need to be done to get that information. The process of getting that information needs to start now.
My understanding is that the bonding request originates with the mayor and is voted by the city council. I am asking the city council to make clear to the mayor that they will not consider the bond without knowing the costs and benefits of installing solar. That is their lever, and for the sake of the taxpayers, I hope they use it.
GREGORY NOYES
Amesbury
