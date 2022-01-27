To the editor:
On behalf of the Merrimac Holiday Helper Program, we would like to thank you for supporting us again this holiday season.
We were able to help many children, families and senior citizens in town with toys, clothing, gift cards, food, etc.
We would like to say a special thanks to the following people and agencies: Kathie Sullivan and the staff of the Sweetsir and Donaghue schools, Tricia Lavoie and the Winner’s Circle Running Club (sponsor of the Santa’s Toy Trot), Eric Fournier of 1st Payroll, the Merrimac PTO, the Merrimac Garden Club, Nativity Parish, the Pilgrim Church, Merrimacport Church, Merrimac Couplings, the New Old Oak, Merrihill Tree Farm, our dedicated volunteer elves, as well as many other thoughtful donors.
Your kindness and generosity help spread holiday cheer and joy to so many in our town.
This program has been helping Merrimac families for over 30 years, and we couldn’t do it without the support of all of you.
Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year.
KATHY DEVANEY
ALISON DEVANEY
KATIE BURKE
Merrimac
